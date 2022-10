Fiala posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Fiala set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the first period. With assists in consecutive contests, Fiala has been working on being a more steady contributor lately. He's been held off the scoresheet five times in nine games, but a pair of multi-point efforts have him at one goal and six helpers. He's added 21 shots on net and a minus-5 rating while working primarily on the top line with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.