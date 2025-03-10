Fiala registered two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala has a goal and three assists through five outings in March. The winger had a hand in goals by Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe in this contest, with the latter's tally coming on the power play. Fiala earned his first multi-point effort since Feb. 22 and is now at 42 points (16 on the power play), 181 shots on net, 42 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 61 outings this season. While he's officially on the third line, Fiala gets enough power-play time to make up for his more limited even-strength usage.