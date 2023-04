Fiala posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Fiala has picked up three assists in two games since he rejoined the lineup, but the Kings have lost both of those contests. The 26-year-old winger also has three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He's been playing on the third line, but with the Kings facing elimination Saturday, he could see a larger role.