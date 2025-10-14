Fiala scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Fiala's third-period goal helped get the Kings going, as they erased a three-goal deficit to snag a standings point. The tally was Fiala's second goal and third point through four games this season, and he's added 16 shots on net, three hits and a minus-2 rating. He's a top-six fixture with a power-play role and should continue to provide steady scoring.