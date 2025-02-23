Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Fiala earned his fourth multi-point effort over five contests in February. The 28-year-old doesn't look to have slowed down after a two-week break in the schedule, and he's playing big minutes, especially with the Kings taking another look at dressing seven defensemen in Saturday's game. For the season, Fiala has 22 goals, 15 helpers, 14 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.