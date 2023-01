Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Fiala has scored six times, including thrice on the power play, over his last four games. The winger opened the scoring Saturday, but the Kings ultimately couldn't keep pace with the Devils. He's up to 16 tallies, 47 points, 142 shots on net, 34 PIM, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances.