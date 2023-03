Fiala (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Winnipeg, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala will miss a sixth straight contest Saturday, and the Kings have yet to release a concrete timetable for the 26-year-old winger's return. Once healthy, look for Fiala, who's racked up 22 goals and 68 points through 66 games this campaign, to jump back into a top-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.