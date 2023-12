Fiala scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Fiala has a goal in two of the last three games after going 12 contests without one. On the flip side, he's now gone five games without an assist after flexing his playmaking for much of December. The winger remains a key part of the Kings' top six with eight goals, 23 helpers, 85 shots on net and 36 PIM through 33 appearances. He's earned 12 of his 31 points this year on the power play.