Fiala scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Fiala remains hot with four goals and four assists over his last seven contests. The winger opened the scoring at 6:48 of the first period Thursday. He's up to 28 goals, 71 points (30 on the power play), 214 shots on net, 65 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 79 outings overall.