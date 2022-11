Fiala scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Fiala has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. This was his first power-play point since Oct. 29. The winger has five goals, 11 helpers, 45 shots, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating while picking up five of his points on the power play through 17 contests.