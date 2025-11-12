Fiala scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

Fiala has three goals and an assist over his last four games. The winger stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1 as part of a stretch of three goals in 4:05 early in the second period. For the season, Fiala is up to eight tallies, 13 points, 57 shots and a minus-3 rating across 17 appearances, primarily in a second-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit.