Fiala picked two apples Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Fiala fed a beauty cross-ice pass to Adrian Kempe at the right circle for a one-timer on the power play, and a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the second frame. Vladislav Gavrikov took a feed from Fiala and wired a shot through a crowd 3:28 later to push the score to 2-0. The winger is on a three-game, five-assist scoring streak, and he has 25 points, including 19 apples, in 24 games. If he can sustain this pace, Fiala will flirt with a new career mark. He put up 33 goals and 52 assists (85 points) in his last season in Minny. His playmaking stands out more on the left coast, though. But more than a point per game stands on its own merits.