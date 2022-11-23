Fiala scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Head coach Todd McLellan made a small adjustment for this game, reuniting Fiala with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe on the top line. The move paid off immediately, as Fiala scored 35 seconds into the game before adding a pair of assists. He'd gone without a point in his three previous outings. The 26-year-old winger now has seven tallies, 14 helpers, 55 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances. If he stays on the top line, he's likely to remain highly productive.