Fiala scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Fiala did his part on offense, with two of his points coming on the power play. The Kings just couldn't get ahead after erasing three deficits. The winger posted a goal, five assists, eight shots on net, four hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over three playoffs contests after returning from a lower-body injury. He primarily played in the middle six this season, but he should have a chance to win a top-six job in training camp in the fall.