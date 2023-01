Fiala scored two goals and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Fiala has racked up five goals and two assists over his last two games in an impressive display of offense. He scored his two tallies in a span of 1:50 during the first period, then set up Adrian Kempe twice in the middle frame. Fiala is up to 15 goals, 31 helpers, 16 power-play points, 135 shots on net, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 44 appearances.