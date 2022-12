Fiala picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Boston.

Both points came in the third period as the Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Fiala has five multi-point performances in the last 12 games, an impressive stretch in which the 26-year-old has racked up three goals and 16 points. After posting the first point-a-game pace of his career last season in his final year with Minnesota, Fiala has picked up right where he left off in Los Angeles.