Fiala notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 26-year-old has been locked in ever since the calendar flipped to 2023. Over 19 games since the beginning of January, Fiala has nine multi-point performances and has compiled 11 goals and 26 points. Barring an injury or major slump down the stretch, he appears headed for his second straight 30-goal, 80-point campaign.