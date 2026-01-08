Fiala scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Fiala's point streak is up to five games (three goals, four assists) after his latest strong performance. The winger led the Kings with 22:26 of ice time in this contest, which saw the team dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to the absences of Anze Kopitar (lower body), Joel Armia (upper body), Trevor Moore (upper body) and Corey Perry (personal). Fiala is up to 16 goals, 31 points, 121 shots on net, 23 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to see a boost in ice time as long as the Kings' forward group is short-staffed.