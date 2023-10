Fiala scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Fiala set up Anze Kopitar in the first period and added an insurance goal of his own in the third. The tally was Fiala's first of the campaign, but he's been quite productive as a playmaker with eight helpers. He's added 16 shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Two of his nine points have come with the man advantage.