Fiala scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

After the Ducks scored on the power play in the first period, Fiala answered with one of his own for his 16th on the year. He added a secondary assist in the second period on a Drew Doughty goal, also on the power play. This is Fiala's third straight game with a goal. This streak follows a short slump after the All-Star break, where he went scoreless in five games. Fiala's recent scoring surge is encouraging for fantasy owners as he's shown the ability to perform even amidst team struggles, particularly on the power play.