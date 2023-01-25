Fiala scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Flyers.

After a wild scramble in the Los Angeles zone, Fiala collected the loose puck, skated the length of the ice and used Drew Doughty as a decoy to snap a shot past Carter Hart just over a minute into OT. Fiala has been on fire in January, posting multi-point efforts in five of 10 games on the month en route to a blistering seven goals and 14 points, and Tuesday's power-play point was his 18th on the season -- tying the career high he set with the Wild in 2019-20.