Fiala scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

His tally early in the third period gave the Kings a 3-2 lead that eventually slipped away. Fiala has found the back of the net four times in the last six games, but those are his only points in his last eight contests -- a reversal of the 10-game stretch prior to that, when he had 10 helpers but no goals. On the season, Fiala has compiled 10 goals and 33 points in 36 contests, keeping him within striking distance of a third straight point-a-game campaign.