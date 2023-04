Fiala (lower body) won't play in Game 1 against Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala sat out the final six games of the regular season and will begin the playoffs on the shelf as well. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return. Fiala produced 23 goals, 72 points and 208 shots on net in 69 games during the 2022-23 campaign.