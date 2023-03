Fiala (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Nashville, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Fiala is considered day-to-day, so he might still be an option for Tuesday's contest versus the Islanders. He has 22 goals and 68 points in 66 outings this season. With Fiala unavailable Saturday, Carl Grundstrom might draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday.