Fiala (lower leg fracture) has undergone an additional procedure and won't be ready for the start of training camp, the team announced Thursday.

Fiala suffered the injury during the 2026 Winter Olympics, which led to him undergoing surgery in mid-February. He hasn't played in the NHL since Feb. 5. The 30-year-old finished the 2025-26 regular season with 18 goals and 40 points in 56 appearances with the Kings. If he's healthy this campaign, Fiala has a good chance of hitting the 25-goal and 60-point milestones. However, there's no timetable for his return beyond the revelation that he won't be ready for the beginning of training camp.