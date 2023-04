Fiala (lower body) didn't travel with the Kings to Edmonton, so he's unavailable for Game 2 on Wednesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Fiala hasn't been in the lineup since April 1. He had 23 goals and 72 points in 69 contests during the regular season. There's a good chance he'll serve on the top line and first power-play unit once he's ready to return.