Kings' Kevin Gravel: Brought up to big club
The Kings recalled Gravel from AHL Ontario on Friday.
Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) is still on injured reserve, so Gravel will round out the Kings' depth at defense until Muzzin is cleared to play. The 25-year-old American has notched three goals and 11 points in 25 games with AHL Ontario this campaign.
