Gravel was recalled from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

This will mark Gravel's second stint in the NHL this season, having failed to crack the lineup during his previous promotion. If he does play this time around -- which seems like a long shot -- it would mark the blueliner's 2017-18 debut after logging 49 games for the Kings in 2016-17. The St. Cloud State product will almost certainly head back to the minors once Christian Folin (lower body) is given the green light.