Gravel was assigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Gravel was called up Dec. 27 and played in three games this stint, posting one assist and firing four shots on goal. He averaged just 12:49 of ice time per game, but Gravel was deployed occasionally with the man advantage. Look for him to possibly be called back up when the Kings six-day bye week is finished Jan. 13.