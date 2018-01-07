Kings' Kevin Gravel: Heads back to minors
Gravel was assigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Gravel was called up Dec. 27 and played in three games this stint, posting one assist and firing four shots on goal. He averaged just 12:49 of ice time per game, but Gravel was deployed occasionally with the man advantage. Look for him to possibly be called back up when the Kings six-day bye week is finished Jan. 13.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Called up from minors•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Promoted to big club•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Signs one-year extension with LA•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Files for arbitration•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Power-play time on the upswing despite lack of production•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Recalled from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...