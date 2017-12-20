Kings' Kevin Gravel: Promoted to big club
The Kings recalled Gravel from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
The Kings only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Gravel's promotion, so he'll likely round out the team's depth at defense until Christian Folin (lower body) is activated from injured reserve. The 25-year-old blueliner has notched three goals and nine points with AHL Ontario this campaign.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Signs one-year extension with LA•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Files for arbitration•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Power-play time on the upswing despite lack of production•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Recalled from minors•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Kings' Kevin Gravel: Promoted to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...