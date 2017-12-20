The Kings recalled Gravel from AHL Ontario on Wednesday.

The Kings only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Gravel's promotion, so he'll likely round out the team's depth at defense until Christian Folin (lower body) is activated from injured reserve. The 25-year-old blueliner has notched three goals and nine points with AHL Ontario this campaign.

