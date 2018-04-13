Kings' Kevin Gravel: Set for postseason debut
Gravel is slated to suit up against the Golden Knights in Friday's Game 2 contest, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gravel has appeared in just two of the Kings' previous 30 outings and is only cracking the lineup because of the absence of Jake Muzzin (upper body) and Drew Doughty (suspension). The 25-year-old Gravel will almost certainly find himself relegated to the press box again once Doughty's one-game ban is served.
