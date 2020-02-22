Play

Poulin signed a contract with the Kings on Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

Poulin was on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Ontario, and he's been signed to an NHL deal for the rest of the year. He's currently on the Kings' roster, but he's been placed on waivers. Poulin is expected to clear and finish the season with Ontario.

More News
Our Latest Stories