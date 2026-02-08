Ziemmer scored three goals in AHL Ontario's 4-3 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.

Ziemmer had come into this game a bit cold with just two assists over his previous eight games. Even with the hat trick, he has just six goals and 16 points through 34 outings this season. This is the 21-year-old's first professional campaign, and it'll be at least a couple of years before he's competing for NHL minutes regularly.