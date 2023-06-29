Ziemmer was selected 78th overall by the Kings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The former No. 4 overall selection by Prince George in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, Ziemmer is fresh off a season in which he finished ninth in WHL scoring, posting 41 goals and 89 points in 68 games. Ziemmer has always had an excellent shot, and his playmaking, while not on the level of his finishing ability, is underrated. Already checking in at 6-foot and close to 200 pounds, Ziemmer doesn't have very far to go in terms of physical development. He has the look of a solid, middle-six complementary winger.