Epperson scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Denver's 3-2 win over the University of North Dakota on Saturday.

Epperson is up to seven goals and 12 points over 25 appearances in his first collegiate season. He had 80 points in 58 regular-season outings with OHL Saginaw last year, but he's struggled to adapt to the NCAA despite playing for a strong team. The Kings prospect still has plenty of time to develop, and the 19-year-old will likely use up most or all of his NCAA eligibility.