Epperson scored twice on seven shots in the University of Denver's 6-0 win over the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Saturday.

Epperson now has three goals and one assist through the first eight games of the season for the Pioneers. His scoring touch with OHL Saginaw (27 goals, 80 points) in the 2024-25 regular season hasn't followed him to college yet, though it's important to remember he was playing with Michael Misa with the Spirit last year. Epperson is a Kings prospect, having been selected in the third round in 2025. He will need to show more offense of his own creation if he is to carve out a lengthy pro career after his college days are done.