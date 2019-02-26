Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Added to NHL roster
The Kings recalled MacDermid from AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
MacDermid has yet to make an appearance at the top level this season, but he does own 14 points to his name over 48 AHL contests. The 6-foot-5 blueliner has proven he's willing to mix it up on the ice, heading to the penalty box for 147 minutes with the Reign. MacDermid racked up 77 hits over 34 games last season and should slot into a similar role for the Kings if he draws into the lineup again.
