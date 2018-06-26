Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Commands qualifying offer
MacDermid received a qualifying offer from the Kings on Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kings GM Rob Blake is making a concerted effort to ensure that there is continuity on the blue line, which makes a lot of sense given that he played that position for three Western Conference clubs -- including the Kings -- between 1989-2010. He's tendered qualifying offers for Paul LaDue, Alex Lintuniemi and MacDermid, who last season split time between the parent club and AHL Ontario. MacDermid only has four points through 34 games at the highest level, so he's merely someone to keep an eye on for the time being.
