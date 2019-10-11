Coach Rob Blake labeled MacDermid day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Predators, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

MacDermid dropped the gloves with Milan Lucic on Tuesday and didn't play Wednesday, so there's a chance that the fight is what caused him to miss some action. The day-to-day label likely puts him in a position to miss Saturday's tilt, which would make Sunday his next opportunity to suit up. We'll provide another update should his outlook against the Predators improve.

