Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Considered day-to-day
Coach Rob Blake labeled MacDermid day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Predators, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
MacDermid dropped the gloves with Milan Lucic on Tuesday and didn't play Wednesday, so there's a chance that the fight is what caused him to miss some action. The day-to-day label likely puts him in a position to miss Saturday's tilt, which would make Sunday his next opportunity to suit up. We'll provide another update should his outlook against the Predators improve.
