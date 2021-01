MacDermid scored a goal on two shots in a 2-1 win over Minnesota on Tuesday. He also had three blocks and one hit.

MacDermid broke a scoreless deadlock just over four minutes into the second period when he converted a 3-on-2 rush from a sharp angle. It was MacDermid's first goal of the season and just his fifth career tally in 95 NHL games. A 26-year-old depth player, MacDermid's 15:30 time on ice was the lowest total among Los Angeles defensemen.