MacDermid collected his first two assists of the season in Thursday's win over Washington.

It tells you everything about MacDermid's fantasy value that 18 games into the season he's finally gotten his first apples. The second-pairing defenseman has racked up 37 PIM and dishes out plenty of hits, but the possibility of being healthy scratch combined with his lack of offensive talent make him not worth owning in most settings.

