MacDermid posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

MacDermid was only in the lineup because Mikey Anderson (lower body) was a late scratch. The 26-year-old MacDermid made the best of the situation with his helper on Andreas Athanasiou's second-period tally. Through 11 contests, MacDermid has three points, 14 PIM, 16 hits and 15 blocked shots. He's better known for his grit than his offense, and the Ontario native will likely be a healthy scratch again once Anderson is able to suit up.