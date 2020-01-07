Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Eligible to play Wednesday
MacDermid (suspension) served his two-game ban and is available versus Dallas on Wednesday.
Even with his suspension behind him, MacDermid may struggled to get into the lineup now that Derek Forbort is healthy. Without a clear spot in the lineup, MacDermid won't offer much in terms of fantasy value the rest of the way.
