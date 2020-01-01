Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Finds helper Tuesday
MacDermid notched a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
MacDermid sprung a two-on-one that saw Adrian Kempe finish off a Blake Lizotte pass for the Kings' fourth goal. With four points and 53 hits in 26 games, MacDermid is likely not productive enough to be relied on in most fantasy formats.
