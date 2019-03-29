Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: First point of season
MacDermid picked up an assist and three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.
It was his first point of the season, and his fifth in 43 games in his career. MacDermid has mostly served as depth while up with the Kings, finding himself in the press box for seven contests this season. He does have 22 hits, but only three shots on goal, making him a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
