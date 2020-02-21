Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Garners helper Thursday
MacDermid produced an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
MacDermid had the lone helper on Gabriel Vilardi's first career goal early in the first period. The defenseman is up to seven points, 78 hits and 43 PIM through 36 contests. MacDermid is a low-scoring, physical presence who likely won't interest fantasy owners.
More News
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Goal and fight Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Eligible to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Suspended two games•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Will have hearing with league•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Finds helper Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Gathers helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.