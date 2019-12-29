MacDermid notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

MacDermid now has four points in 25 games this year, matching his career high from 2017-18. He's not a particularly high-scoring blueliner -- it's his physicality (52 hits, 29 PIM) that make him valuable to the Kings. Fantasy owners can do better to fill out their rosters.