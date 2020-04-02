Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Gets one point in March
MacDermid managed just one assist, against Minnesota, in the season's final month before the hiatus.
MacDermid is a physical defender that's valuable to his team but not valuable to fantasy owners. Unless your league is going to give you points for hits or blocked shots, MacDermid offers no value.
More News
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Keeping up physicality•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Garners helper Thursday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Goal and fight Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Eligible to play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Suspended two games•
-
Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: Will have hearing with league•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.