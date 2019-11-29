Kings' Kurtis MacDermid: In the lineup again
MacDermid dressed for the second straight game after being scratched in the three preceding games.
MacDermid and Joakim Ryan both dressed for the second consecutive game, as the Kings seem to be trying to decide which will stay when Derek Forbort is back in the lineup. Neither is a fantasy concern, as neither finds the scoresheet with any regularity, so MacDermid can be ignored in almost all formats.
