MacDermid signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Sunday. The contract is worth $675,000 at the NHL level.

MacDermid saw the ice in 34 games for Los Angeles a season ago, logging a goal, three assists and 57 penalty minutes. Even if the 24-year-old ends up seeing a larger share of action in the NHL in 2018-19, he would likely receive limited ice time in a third-pairing role.